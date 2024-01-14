Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,164 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 147,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 328,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 98,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 63,134 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.15. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.45.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.