Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 322 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,658,000 after acquiring an additional 833,845 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in FMC by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 124,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 18,019 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 591,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,628,000 after purchasing an additional 45,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 44,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FMC opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $133.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.