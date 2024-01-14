Brown Advisory Inc. Takes $215,000 Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. apricus wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.3% in the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 33.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 54.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 19,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE TM opened at $195.68 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $132.35 and a 1-year high of $196.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $265.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $3.20. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $79.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

