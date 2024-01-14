Brown Advisory Inc. Takes $249,000 Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $117.37 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.50 and a 12-month high of $117.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.11.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $940.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENSG. StockNews.com began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.40.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

