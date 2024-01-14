Brown Advisory Inc. Takes Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 365,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,057,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $2,337,373.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.22. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $78.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

