Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRO. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $438,906,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $76.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.34.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRO. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brown & Brown from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

