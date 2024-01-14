Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Position Trimmed by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 281,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,561,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 23,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 133,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,795 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Bunge Global Stock Down 0.5 %

BG stock opened at $94.89 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $87.86 and a 12-month high of $116.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.23.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.