Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,257.00

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,257 ($41.52) and last traded at GBX 3,245 ($41.36), with a volume of 21861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,194 ($40.71).

BNZL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.14) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,989.17 ($38.10).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,068.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,932.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,243.45, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

