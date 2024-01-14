Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,162.50

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,162.50 ($14.82) and last traded at GBX 1,264.50 ($16.12), with a volume of 931941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,360.50 ($17.34).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRBY. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.04) to GBX 1,750 ($22.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,614 ($20.57) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.67) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 2,230 ($28.43) price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,899.14 ($24.21).
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Burberry Group
Burberry Group Stock Down 5.5 %
Burberry Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 18.30 ($0.23) per share. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,294.12%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Burberry Group news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 25,111 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,364 ($17.39), for a total transaction of £342,514.04 ($436,601.71). Also, insider Gerry M. Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,563 ($19.92) per share, for a total transaction of £78,150 ($99,617.59). Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.
Burberry Group Company Profile
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
