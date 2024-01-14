Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives GBX 1,899.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,899.14 ($24.21).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.67) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 2,230 ($28.43) target price on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.04) to GBX 1,750 ($22.31) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,614 ($20.57) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

In other news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 25,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,364 ($17.39), for a total value of £342,514.04 ($436,601.71). In other Burberry Group news, insider Gerry M. Murphy bought 5,000 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,563 ($19.92) per share, for a total transaction of £78,150 ($99,617.59). Also, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 25,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,364 ($17.39), for a total transaction of £342,514.04 ($436,601.71). 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,285.50 ($16.39) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,500.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,845.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,162.50 ($14.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,656 ($33.86). The stock has a market cap of £4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,080.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a GBX 18.30 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,294.12%.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

