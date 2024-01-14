Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) vs. LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Head to Head Review

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) and Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.7% of LM Funding America shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of LM Funding America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Burford Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LM Funding America and Burford Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 1 0 0 2.00 Burford Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Burford Capital has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.25%. Given Burford Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Burford Capital is more favorable than LM Funding America.

This table compares LM Funding America and Burford Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $1.73 million 4.00 -$29.24 million ($2.59) -0.20 Burford Capital $319.23 million N/A $30.51 million N/A N/A

Burford Capital has higher revenue and earnings than LM Funding America.

Profitability

This table compares LM Funding America and Burford Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America -338.73% -59.16% -56.03% Burford Capital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Burford Capital beats LM Funding America on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds. The Asset Management and Other Services segment provides services to the legal industry, including litigation insurance. The company also offers alternative strategies, including lower risk legal finance, post-settlement, and complex strategies. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

