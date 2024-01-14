CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.00.

NYSE CACI opened at $332.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. CACI International has a one year low of $275.79 and a one year high of $359.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.27.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CACI International will post 19.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total transaction of $114,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $748,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 26.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 127.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

