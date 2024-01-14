Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

TSE CFW opened at C$4.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$380.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.28, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.92. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of C$3.70 and a 12-month high of C$7.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.98.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$483.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$470.25 million. Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 41.70%. Analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services will post 1.6105263 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Calfrac Well Services

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 62,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.45 per share, with a total value of C$90,059.38. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 80,900 shares of company stock valued at $150,070 and sold 2,182 shares valued at $3,938. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Stories

