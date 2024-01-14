Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,688 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 404,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,624,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 331,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 901,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,029,000 after purchasing an additional 21,923 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $43.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

