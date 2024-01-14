Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$29.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 223.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FIL. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Filo Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.89.

Filo Mining Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVE FIL opened at C$8.97 on Friday. Filo Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.60 and a 52-week high of C$11.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.18). On average, analysts anticipate that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current year.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

