Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$176.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNR. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$168.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$169.47.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$169.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.13 and a 1-year high of C$169.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$160.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$155.20.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.09 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.42%. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0208132 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.82%.

In other news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

