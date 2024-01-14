Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Increased to C$170.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective increased by Barclays from C$155.00 to C$170.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$158.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$168.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$169.47.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$169.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$160.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$155.20. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$143.13 and a twelve month high of C$169.25.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C($0.05). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0208132 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.82%.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. In other news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

