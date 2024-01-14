Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.33.

CNQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after purchasing an additional 214,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.81 and a one year high of $68.74. The company has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.99.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7203 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

