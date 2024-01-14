Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$102.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNQ. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$106.00 to C$100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$107.00 to C$105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$94.59.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$87.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.91. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$67.13 and a 52-week high of C$93.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$87.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$85.01.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.79 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.2777314 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.95, for a total transaction of C$3,372,975.00. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Kara Lee Slemko sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.87, for a total value of C$278,610.00. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.95, for a total value of C$3,372,975.00. Insiders sold 267,752 shares of company stock valued at $23,611,297 in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

