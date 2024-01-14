Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Cut to C$90.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$107.00 to C$105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$94.59.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

CNQ opened at C$87.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$67.13 and a 12 month high of C$93.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$87.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$85.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.79 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 18.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.2777314 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.72, for a total transaction of C$4,335,890.00. In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.72, for a total transaction of C$4,335,890.00. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.79, for a total transaction of C$8,340,050.00. Insiders have sold a total of 267,752 shares of company stock worth $23,611,297 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.