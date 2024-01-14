Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $124.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on COF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.31.

NYSE COF opened at $127.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.21. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $134.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,863,000 after purchasing an additional 161,609 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $874,947,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,199,000 after purchasing an additional 585,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,601,000 after purchasing an additional 134,252 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

