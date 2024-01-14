Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Receives $10.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

CARM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Carisma Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Carisma Therapeutics by 534.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Carisma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Carisma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Carisma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 32.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CARM opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $104.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.74. Carisma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Carisma Therapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. The company's clinical and pre-clinical programs include CT-0508 and CT-0525 targeting HER2 overexpressing tumors; and CT-1119, a CAR-Monocyte for mesothelin overexpressing solid tumors.

