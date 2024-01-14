Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,986 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Carlyle Secured Lending worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 43.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,209.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGBD stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.63. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $42.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is 109.63%.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

