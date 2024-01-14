Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $26.84 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 12.0% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $355.71 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $361.00. The stock has a market cap of $354.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.87 and its 200 day moving average is $317.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

