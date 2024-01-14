Cascades (TSE:CAS) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$13.50.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cascades presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.38.

Get Cascades alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CAS

Cascades Trading Up 2.3 %

CAS stock opened at C$14.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.05. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$8.66 and a 12 month high of C$14.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. Cascades had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.2250712 EPS for the current year.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently -104.35%.

About Cascades

(Get Free Report)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.