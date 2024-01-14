Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

CWST has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.00.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $85.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.53. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $95.78. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.78, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.67 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,710,000 after buying an additional 55,441 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 308.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,712,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

