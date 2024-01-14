Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target Raised to $188.00

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $170.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.78.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $180.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.97. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,280,000 after purchasing an additional 618,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after purchasing an additional 608,728 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,639,000 after purchasing an additional 550,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 108.9% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 679,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,794,000 after purchasing an additional 354,360 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

