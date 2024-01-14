Celanese (NYSE:CE) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.63.

Shares of CE stock opened at $147.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.26. Celanese has a 1 year low of $97.12 and a 1 year high of $159.06.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Celanese by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in Celanese by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 18,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Celanese by 231.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after buying an additional 81,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 739,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,631,000 after buying an additional 45,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

