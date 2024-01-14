Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW) Short Interest Up 149.6% in December

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 149.6% from the December 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Celularity Trading Down 28.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CELUW opened at $0.02 on Friday. Celularity has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.
About Celularity
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Celularity
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.