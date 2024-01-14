Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW) Short Interest Up 149.6% in December

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 149.6% from the December 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Celularity Trading Down 28.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CELUW opened at $0.02 on Friday. Celularity has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

About Celularity

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.

