Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

Shares of CETX stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $14.46.

Institutional Trading of Cemtrex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

