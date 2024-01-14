Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) Short Interest Up 167.7% in December

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 167.7% from the December 15th total of 493,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cenntro Electric Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CENN stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. Cenntro Electric Group has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $8.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cenntro Electric Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,427,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 206,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cenntro Electric Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cenntro Electric Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 305,564 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group by 400.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 393,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Cenntro Electric Group Company Profile

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and services commercial vehicles powered by electricity or hydrogen energy sources in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It serves various fleet and municipal organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021.

