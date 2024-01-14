Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at National Bankshares

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Desjardins increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$34.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.23.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$20.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.94. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$20.31 and a one year high of C$29.18. The firm has a market cap of C$39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.68.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.12. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of C$14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.34 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 3.027972 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cenovus Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,000.00. Corporate insiders own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

