Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.72

Shares of Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.72 ($0.53) and traded as high as GBX 46 ($0.59). Centaur Media shares last traded at GBX 44.50 ($0.57), with a volume of 63,969 shares changing hands.

Centaur Media Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £65.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1,483.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 42.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 41.69.

Centaur Media Company Profile

Centaur Media Plc provides business intelligence, learning, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Design Week, Creative Review, Really B2B, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

