Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSR shares. Compass Point upgraded Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Centerspace in a report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Centerspace from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Centerspace from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Centerspace from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 316.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Centerspace by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Centerspace by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centerspace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $842.50 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Centerspace has a one year low of $46.74 and a one year high of $71.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.57%.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

