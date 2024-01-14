Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives GBX 145.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 145.50 ($1.85).
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.61) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
In other news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 1,558 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,196.78 ($2,800.23). In other news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 1,558 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,196.78 ($2,800.23). Also, insider Philippe Boisseau bought 1,332 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £1,971.36 ($2,512.89). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,288 shares of company stock valued at $634,758. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
