CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CEU. ATB Capital reduced their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded CES Energy Solutions from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.30 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.72.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

TSE:CEU opened at C$3.59 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$2.30 and a 52 week high of C$4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$855.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.42.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.02. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of C$536.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$533.47 million. Equities analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.6214286 EPS for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Insider Activity at CES Energy Solutions

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 20,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$77,775.20. Insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

