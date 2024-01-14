Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $75.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a sell rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.19.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $84.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

