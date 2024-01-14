Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

CHGG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.82.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. Chegg has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Chegg had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $169,548.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,922 shares in the company, valued at $921,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,901 shares of company stock worth $189,984 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chegg by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Chegg by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

