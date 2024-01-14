Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Short Interest Up 125.7% in December

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 125.7% from the December 15th total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMMB. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 23.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMMB stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. Chemomab Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.27.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.26. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

