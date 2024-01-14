Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Short Interest Up 125.7% in December

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 125.7% from the December 15th total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on CMMB. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.
Institutional Trading of Chemomab Therapeutics
Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Performance
CMMB stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. Chemomab Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.27.
Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.26. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.
About Chemomab Therapeutics
Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chemomab Therapeutics
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- What are dividend payment dates?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.