Chesapeake Energy Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $5.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a report released on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope expects that the company will post earnings of $5.54 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $82.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $93.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,852,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,311,000 after acquiring an additional 257,880 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at about $3,272,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 22,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

