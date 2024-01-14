Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.44

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.44 and traded as high as $20.25. Chesapeake Financial Shares shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 1,050 shares traded.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $95.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 16.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Increases Dividend

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Financial Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio is 23.22%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

