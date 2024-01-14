Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Major Shareholder Sells $250,074,250.00 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chewy Stock Down 4.4 %

CHWY stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 957.00, a PEG ratio of 73.21 and a beta of 0.94. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chewy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 8.9% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter valued at $676,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Chewy by 38.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,396 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth about $3,913,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Chewy by 8.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.