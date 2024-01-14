Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

CVR stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.91. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.