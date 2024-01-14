CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 102 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,010 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $355.71 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $361.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.98. The stock has a market cap of $354.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.