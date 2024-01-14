Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21. 193,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 167,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 116.8% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 451,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 243,276 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,370,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 176,851 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 35,759.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 173,433 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

