China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Short Interest Update

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, an increase of 185.2% from the December 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,524,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
China Dongsheng International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CDSG opened at $0.03 on Friday. China Dongsheng International has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.
China Dongsheng International Company Profile
