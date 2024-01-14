China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Short Interest Update

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, an increase of 185.2% from the December 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,524,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Dongsheng International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDSG opened at $0.03 on Friday. China Dongsheng International has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

China Dongsheng International Company Profile

China Dongsheng International, Inc intends to acquire public and private companies that are engaged in the technology, natural resource, and various other sectors. China Dongsheng International, Inc was founded in 2002 and based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

