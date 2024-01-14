Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,271.90 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,470.05 and a 12 month high of $2,348.42. The firm has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,229.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2,037.07.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CMG shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,175.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,259.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

