Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives $142.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.14.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHDN shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $124.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.23. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $106.45 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 0.35%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 8.07%.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

