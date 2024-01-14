Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives $40.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHUY. StockNews.com raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.71. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $43.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $113.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 16.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 86.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 19.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

