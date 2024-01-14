CIBC Boosts Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$4.50

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$6.25.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$3.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$805.10 million, a P/E ratio of -78.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.28. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$2.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.23.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$710.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$604.95 million. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.5674157 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

